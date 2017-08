In these last days of Newsvine, here's a lickle bit of WDSKI HEADLINES to pass the time

Headlines:

Kim Jong wants to be a contestant on N. Korea's Next Top Bachelor

Spike Lee says he running in 2020

Sarah Palin said she's buying property in Russia to extend her backyard

OJ says he done with white women

Melania Trump dated Putin first and Trump knew it

all this and more, today on

WDSKI!