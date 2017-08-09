Who got jokes.......and more?

Well folks, here's a chance for us douchebags and deplorables to have a lickle fun. Do you have any good jokes you'd like to share? If so, please feel free to bless us with a lil sumthin! Here's one to start it off

A guy got released from prison after serving 10yrs. He went back to the home he shared with his wife but notice she had moved. After calling her relative, they told him where his wife had moved. Come to find out, she had moved into a big ole house in a gated community with a big ole Caddy in the driveway.

The husband knocked on the door and she welcomed him with open arms. When he asked about the house and the Caddy parked out front, she told him she found a new man and he was taking care of her until he got out of prison, and that he's upstairs sleeping. As the husband stood there furious, betta yet mad as hell, she also told him that her new man was aware that he was getting out of prison, and they made arrangements to depart when he gets out.

Finally, she told him that the house belongs to the both and them and the Caddy outside is his. Immediately the husband went to the kitchen, grabbed an iron pot, turned on the stove and started frying eggs. Confused, the wife ask what was he doing. The husband looked at her and said, 'I'm making that mutha'fer breakfast'.

HEHEHEHEHE!

WHO GOT JOKES DAMMIT?