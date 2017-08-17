Is there anything fun about today's news?

As we all know those Confederates have rose from the dead and they're taking up all the news on NEWSVINE! On the surface, it's hard to find any humor or fun in that. However the key to ones health and sanity is to find a way to smile at reality.

Here's one I've mentioned before. With all these racist groups popping up all over the place, how do they know if one is 100% the race of said group? In this day and time we have DNA test. In order to be a part of these groups, shouldn't it be a requirement to take a DNA test? You never know......he or she who's wearing a Swastika may have to turn it in for a Nelson Mandela pin. HAHAHAHAHA

Audience: .................(silence)

HA! HA......ahhhh (cough cough) well at least i tried dammit! How about you? Can you find anything fun in today's news?

WDSKI!