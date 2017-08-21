On another WDSKI article, Trout Giggles mentioned being a kid and thinking she could fly. I think it's safe to say that many of us learned the hard way that indeed we can't fly. But, we can land like a mutha! However all it takes it one time to never try that again.

Another one on the list would be fire. You can tell a kid not to touch the remote and even pop their hand for touching it, but you can bet that they are going grab the remote over and over again. With fire! The first time a kid touches fire or anything hot like fire, you don't have to tell them no mo!

So, if you can use a break from the "real news" what are some things you only have to try once?

