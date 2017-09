What am I going to do at work when Newsvine is gone? I know what yer saying, 'how about do some work dammit!' To that i say HA!

At any rate, the days are'a winding down. I'm not sure what this WDSKI subject will be about, but it's among the last of its kind. I truly hope you had a good time on those articles, and I hope I've only added to yours as well.

Either or, just wanted to say I MISS YOU ALL ALREADY! Even you Conservatives!

WDSKI!